Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.79 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $106.79 million and $6.96 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000877 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 106,634,506 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

