Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 12,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.43 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,912,255.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,746.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,395.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,912,255.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,746.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,904,155 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,009 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 11.7% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYO

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.