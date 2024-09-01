PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PDD makes up about 1.8% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in PDD were worth $29,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $13,379,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PDD by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.11. 32,972,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,260,026. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

