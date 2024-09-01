Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,959 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

PFE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,137,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,838,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

