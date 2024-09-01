PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,694 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $24,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 84.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 77.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 16,696,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,160,678. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

