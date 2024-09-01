PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH) Declares Dividend of $0.35

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3485 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSH opened at $50.69 on Friday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30.
About PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF
