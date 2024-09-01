PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH) Declares Dividend of $0.35

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3485 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of PSH opened at $50.69 on Friday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30.

The PGIM Short Duration HIgh Yield ETF (PSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of global fixed income securities that are rated below investment grade. The fund aims to maintain an average portfolio duration of three years or less PSH was launched on Dec 14, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

