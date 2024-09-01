PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2356 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Price Performance

PSDM opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

Get PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF alerts:

About PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. PDSM is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of fixed income instruments with any credit rating, duration, and maturity, while targeting a weighted average maturity of less than or equal to five years.

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.