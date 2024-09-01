PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2356 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Price Performance
PSDM opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.
About PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.