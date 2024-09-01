Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,593 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $213,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,106,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 200,684 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,602,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,073. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.