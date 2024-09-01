Philip Suriano Buys 16,900 Shares of LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) Stock

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Free Report) insider Philip Suriano acquired 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$10,089.30 ($6,817.09).

LaserBond Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51.

LaserBond Company Profile

LaserBond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components in Australia. The company offers composite carbide steel mill rolls; and drilling tools comprising hammers and drill bits.

