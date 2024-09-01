Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $42,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $5,434,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

