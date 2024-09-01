Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Photronics updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.540 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.54 EPS.

Photronics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of PLAB opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. Photronics has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

