Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Photronics updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.540 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.54 EPS.
Photronics Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of PLAB opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. Photronics has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $34.16.
Photronics Company Profile
