Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,283,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,980. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

