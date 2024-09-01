Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,625. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $2,186,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027,680.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027,680.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,622 shares of company stock valued at $45,953,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.