Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.64 Million Stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the second quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the first quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

BBB Foods Price Performance

Shares of BBB Foods stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 316,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,598. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. BBB Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

