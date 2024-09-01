Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.15% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,547. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $68.34 and a twelve month high of $112.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

