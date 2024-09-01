Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $4 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 764,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $72.43. 9,634,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,943,957. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $73.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

