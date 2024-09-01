Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $177,000 Investment in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,714 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,906,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after acquiring an additional 63,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,157,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFG. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,512,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,125.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 185,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

