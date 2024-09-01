Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 800 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $191,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

IYM stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.37. 4,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,383. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.52. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $149.79. The company has a market capitalization of $673.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

