Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $48,302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 199,773 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.92. 542,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.34.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $93,389,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,101 shares of company stock valued at $14,469,903 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

