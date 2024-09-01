Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 356.50 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 352.50 ($4.65). Approximately 121,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 411,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351 ($4.63).

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 345.52. The company has a market capitalization of £307.10 million, a P/E ratio of 568.55 and a beta of 0.60.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.