Piper Sandler Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $77.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -902.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nutanix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Nutanix by 46.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

