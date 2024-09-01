Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,800 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 612,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.2% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 402,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 111,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 431.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,964,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 340,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,100. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.26%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

