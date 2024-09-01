Polymesh (POLYX) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.75 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $108.74 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymesh alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,083,540,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,083,540,140.743732 with 875,470,171.076812 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.21049249 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,944,746.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.