Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 31st total of 329,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BPOP stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38. Popular has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Popular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after purchasing an additional 113,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 366,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 23.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 859,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPOP. Barclays increased their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

