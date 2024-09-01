PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0017

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $18.51 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00110737 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009824 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

