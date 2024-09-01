PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $34.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.18.

NYSE PPL opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

