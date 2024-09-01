Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Trading Up 0.1%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.57 and last traded at $64.57. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
