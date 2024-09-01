Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $566.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $551.83 and a 200-day moving average of $531.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

