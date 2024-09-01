Private Ocean LLC Buys 22 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $556.89 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $557.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $532.50 and a 200 day moving average of $525.18. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

