Private Ocean LLC Buys Shares of 7,089 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 28.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

