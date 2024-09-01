Private Ocean LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $84.53 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

