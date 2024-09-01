Private Ocean LLC Has $111,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 572,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $269.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.19. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.