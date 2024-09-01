Private Ocean LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. DDFG Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Shares of TSLA opened at $214.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.00 and a 200-day moving average of $192.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

