Private Ocean LLC Has $243.01 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,537,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,356 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 21.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $243,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

