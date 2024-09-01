Private Ocean LLC Invests $366,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $147.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.24.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

