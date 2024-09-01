Private Ocean LLC Invests $622,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

