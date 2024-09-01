Private Ocean LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 88,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 142,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,794,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $309.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day moving average of $290.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

