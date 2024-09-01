Private Ocean LLC Purchases 1,838 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $48,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.82 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.60.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.