Private Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 4,958 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

