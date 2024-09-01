Private Ocean LLC Sells 11,162 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $83.35 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

