Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $5.99 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 393.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.6% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 87.7% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.56. 31,169,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,802,300. The firm has a market cap of $240.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.06.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.