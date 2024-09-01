Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 10,850 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRNT

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.