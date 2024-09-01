Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 1,300 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,202. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

