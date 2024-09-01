Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 2,100 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,514,000 after purchasing an additional 662,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,806,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

