Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 4,803 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Privium Fund Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

