Privium Fund Management B.V. Takes $315,000 Position in Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG)

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned about 0.31% of Binah Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

BCG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.50. 4,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58. Binah Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter.

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

