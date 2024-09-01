ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $843,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,800,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,435,537.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 620,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,528 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:ACDC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.85. 359,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,416. ProFrac has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ProFrac will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

