Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 19th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th.

Prospect Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 118.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $212.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

PSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSEC

Insider Activity

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.