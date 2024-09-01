Proton (XPR) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

Proton (XPR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Proton has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $21.43 million and $420,663.42 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Proton

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,430,473,546 coins and its circulating supply is 26,508,637,586 coins. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

