Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.39. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

